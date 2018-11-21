The Dominica Bar Association (DBA) says they are “ready” for the full implementation of the Legal Professions Act (LPA).

“The DBA has looked at the Legal Professions Act (LPA) and we are ready for its full passage into law,” Mary Roberts President of the DBA told a press conference last week.

“This Act is an Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) initiative and the DBA has no problems with it and we need for the legislation to be passed. We have relayed all our concerns to the relevant authorities and are waiting for its implementation. The passage of the LPA will see lawyers becoming members of the DBA also the regulating of the professionals,” Roberts said.

This LPA has been in the making now from since 2010 with every president of the DBA fully supporting its implementation. The DBA said that presently it is in the Chambers of Attorney General Levi Peters.

Meantime, on the issue of the proposed changes by the government to the House of Assembly Elections Act, the Bar Association disclosed that they had made a presentation at government’s public consultation and stated, “We were very concerned about the process of law making.”

John Elu Charles a senior legal draftsman with wide ranging experience in legal drafting, speaking on behalf of the DBA, said the content and model that is being used is cause for concern.”

“The policy is not clear because we have not seen any written documents that articulate that clear policy. The model used is the St. Kitts model. We have to be clear because the policy will determine the legislation and the policy does not appear to be clear and we are concerned about that especially since we have not seen the policy, we are also a bit hampered,” Charles said.