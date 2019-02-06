The Board of Governors of the Dominica Business Forum Inc (DBF) will host its National Economic Forum (NEF) on Thursday 14th February 2019.

The event is expected to be held at the Goodwill Parish Hall from 8:30a.m to 1:00pm.

The National Economic Forum (NEF) 2019 is aimed at discussing critical issues related to challenges and access to funding by the private sector and invitations have been extended to all private and public sector institutions, that are associated with private sector finances. Practical solutions to resolve the numerous concerns of the private sector are anticipated to be the main outcome of the event.

The format of the event will be interactive with round table group discussions on issues relevant to the theme of NEF 2019: Towards creative solutions in enhancing access to finance by the private sector .

Some of the topics for discussion include the Citizens By Investment (CBI) Program, CREAD, Taxes, etc.