Wednesday, February 20th, 2019
A contingent of some 100 officers and cadets representing the Dominica Cadet Corp is now in St. Lucia to take part in that country’s 40th anniversary of Independence.
Adjutant Major Fitzroy Leon is leading the contingent.
One platoon and the cadet band will participate in the Independence Day parade on February 21st.
An advance party left for St Lucia on Sunday while the cadets and other officers followed on Tuesday February 19th.
The visit to St Lucia is also expected to facilitate the exchange of culture, strengthen cadetting and help build civic mindedness among the cadets.
The participation of the Dominica Cadet Corp in St Lucia’s independence celebration has received the support of the business community, with Discover Dominica Authority being the platinum sponsor
The Dominica Cadet Corp membership is currently close to 400
After a 21 year dormancy, following Hurricane David in 1979, the Dominica Cadet Corp was revived in 2000. On e the 19th of January, the Act was passed formalizing the revival of the Corp and on January the 25th the act was gazetted.
For more information on the DCC visit to St Lucia please contact Actg. Major Lincoln Robinson Tel: – 316 6127
