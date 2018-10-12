Dominica Cadet Corps to host Commanding Officer’s ParadeDominica News Online - Friday, October 12th, 2018 at 3:44 PM
The Dominica Cadet Corps will host its Commanding Officer’s Parade on Saturday October the 13th from 8:00 am on the grounds of the Dominica Grammar School. The ceremony is to mark the start of the New Cadet year.
During Saturday’s ceremony, four officers will be invested with the Caribbean Cadet Medal by His Excellency Charles A. Savarin, President of the Commonwealth of Dominica and Patron of the Dominica Cadet Corps.
Additionally, certificates and awards will be presented to cadets, who attended the Caribbean Cadet camp in Barbados, and new recruits will be enrolled in the Dominica Cadet Corps.
The Honorable minister for Youth Affairs, Justina Charles will be among officials attending the ceremony.
The Dominica Cadet Corps was established to develop qualities of discipline, equity, democracy, civic duty, leadership among the country’s youth. The corps also serves to mould and fashion young boys and girls into future leaders of society that others can look up to.
