The town of Portsmouth is the venue for activities for World Marriage Day this year. This event takes place on Sunday 10th February beginning with an Eucharistic celebration from 9.00am at the Portsmouth Roman Catholic Church. His Lordship Bishop Gabriel Malzaire will be the main celebrant at the Mass. Following the mass, a number of married couples and priests will be recognized for long and dedicated service to family life in the Diocese of Roseau . Awards will also be presented to the longest married couples in the Parish of St John /St Lewis.

Following the mass and recognition ceremony couples will gather on the St John’s Primary School grounds for a social activity. The activity will provide an opportunity to interact with other couples as a means of support for strengthening marriage and family life in the diocese. It will also be an occasion for couples to win some exciting and attractive prizes in fun activities to be undertaken during the social event.

World Marriage Day is observed internationally by the World –wide Catholic Marriage Encounter Movement the second Sunday in February . The event seeks to honour marriage and family as the basic unit of society and to salute the beauty of the faithfulness, sacrifice and joy of married couples in daily life. It also recognizes marriage as the cornerstone for strong family life and a resilient society . Additionally the celebration is used to promote couple covenant love as a reflection of God ‘s love for his church and to remind married couples of the need to remain faithful and committed to their covenant and to God’s plan for humanity.

World Marriage Day 2019 begins a week of love in the Diocese of Roseau with Valantines Day celebrated on Thursday 14th February.

World Marriage Day was first observed in Louisiana, United States of America in 1983 and in 1993, Pope John Paul II imparted his Apostolic Blessings on the event.

Contacts: Rosie and Felix tel.275 2515/615 3903/617 0833 Patsy and Davis Letang Tel 448 8218/265 8773 /265 3607