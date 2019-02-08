Share
Tweet
+1
Share
Pin

The town of Portsmouth is the venue  for activities for World Marriage Day this year. This event takes place on Sunday 10th February beginning with an Eucharistic celebration from 9.00am at the Portsmouth Roman Catholic Church. His Lordship  Bishop Gabriel Malzaire will be the main celebrant at the Mass. Following the mass, a number of married couples  and priests will be recognized for long and dedicated  service to  family life  in the Diocese of Roseau .  Awards will also be presented to the longest married couples in the Parish of St John /St Lewis.

Following the mass and recognition ceremony couples will gather on the St John’s Primary  School grounds for a social activity. The activity will provide an opportunity to interact with other couples as a means of support for strengthening  marriage and family life in the diocese. It  will also be an occasion for couples to win some exciting and attractive  prizes  in fun activities to be undertaken during the social event.

World Marriage Day is observed internationally by the World –wide Catholic Marriage Encounter Movement the second Sunday in February . The event seeks to honour  marriage and family   as the basic unit of society  and  to salute the beauty of the faithfulness, sacrifice and joy of married couples in daily life. It also recognizes  marriage  as the cornerstone for strong family life and a  resilient  society  . Additionally the celebration  is used   to promote   couple covenant  love  as a reflection of God ‘s love for his church  and to  remind  married couples of the need to remain faithful and committed  to  their covenant and to God’s plan  for humanity.

World Marriage Day  2019  begins a week of love in the Diocese of Roseau  with  Valantines Day  celebrated on Thursday 14th February.

World Marriage Day was first observed in Louisiana, United States of America in 1983  and in 1993,  Pope John Paul  II imparted his Apostolic Blessings on the event.

Contacts:  Rosie and  Felix tel.275 2515/615 3903/617 0833  Patsy and Davis Letang Tel 448 8218/265 8773 /265 3607