Catholics and the public in general are being urged to call in and pledge a financial contribution to Dominica Catholic Radio (DCR) when the station holds its first Radiothon on Sunday, Dec 2, 2018.

DCR Manager, Nazarine Gordon says although the idea of hosting a fund-raising Radiothon for the radio station has been in the pipeline for sometime, it was finally decided to inaugurate what is expected to become an annual event, this year.

“..This year we decided to host the Radiothon to help keep the radio station on the air. Dominica Catholic Radio is a non-profit organization. We cater to the needs of the shut-ins, the elderly, the sick, the home-bound and we just cater to the spiritual upliftment of the individual back home listening,” Gordon said.”We are non-commercial, therefore, this is one way of raising funds to keep the station on the air.”

Gordon said that the activity is vital to the financial sustenance of DCR which broadcasts 24 hours a day, seven days a week and therefore, has a lot of expenses.

“We are looking to raise some money so that we can continue to do the work that many of our listeners say that they really appreciate not just the group that I mentioned in terms of the sick and shut-in but many other people of all ages,” she stated.

The Radiothon, which will be hosted by Dominica Catholic Radio and relayed by DBS Radio, will run from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm on Sunday.

“Those wishing to pledge should call 440 7983, 440 7984, 440 7985. Additionally, 615 4663, 235 3358. If someone can’t make a pledge locally, there’s that information which we will give during the Radiothon to which they can deposit their money or their contribution,” Gordon said.