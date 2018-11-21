World Fisheries day was established in 1998. It has since became an annual activity, recognized globally on November 21. This year World Fisheries Day is celebrated nationally under the theme “Partnership and innovation

for a Climate Resilient Fisheries”.

Various agencies including, fisher folk organizations, Fisheries Departments and schools recognizes this day through rallies, workshops, public meetings, cultural programs, drama, exhibitions, music and demonstrations to highlight the importance of maintaining world ’s fisheries.

The Day ’s celebration serves as an important reminder that we must focus on changing the way the world manages global fisheries to ensure sustainable stocks and healthy oceans ecosystems.

A recent United Nations study reported that more than two -thirds of the world ’s fisheries have been overfished or are fully harvested. More than one third are in a state of decline because of factors such as the loss of essential fish habitats, pollution, and global warming. This has led to the depletion of some fish stocks in the immediate vicinity,

requiring fishermen to fish farther and farther away from their traditional grounds.

Unless we address these issues collectively, the crisis will deepen. World Fisheries Day helps to highlight these problems, and move towards finding solutions to these increasingly inter-connected problems to sustainable means of maintaining fish stocks.

The programme for today’s celebration of World Fisheries Day is posted below.

Download (PDF, 2.66MB)