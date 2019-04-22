Dominica Christian Union Church holds first Christian Union Day

The Dominica Christian Union Church (CUC) marks its 60th District Council with a Grand Christian Union Day on Monday April 22nd, Easter Monday, from 10 am at the Botanic Gardens – a first event of its kind for the Church.

The purpose of the Day is to foster fun and fellowship among its members across the 15 different communities in the country and with the wider public, through wholesome entertainment, sports and games, along with educational activities.

The Day is a free public event and members of of the public including children are invited. According to Bishop Lennox Timothy, the Denomination’s District Superintendent, information on Spiritual Development, Health and Wellness as well as Resilience Building, will be available from different booths. There will sports and games for all ages and a grand Gospel Concert in the evening.

The Dominica Christian Union Church commemorated 82 years of ministry this year and held its 60th District Council on April 18 and 19 at the Public Service Union Building.

The District Council, the Church’s highest decision making body, was attended by delegates from its 15 member-churches across the island.

This year’s Council focused on the theme “Hitherto Hath The Lord Helped Us”, I Sam. 7: 12; and over the two days, delegates focused on the ways God has provided reliable help in the past and will examine the challenges and opportunities for the Church’s ministry now and in the future.

The two day meeting culminated with a Grand Worship Celebration on Good Friday at the Goodwill Christian Union Church.

Bishop Lennox Timothy is the District Superintendent of the Christian Union Church. In the the audio clip below, he talks about today’s activity at the Botanic Gardens.