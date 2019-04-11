Dominica establishes diplomatic relations with Armenia

The Commonwealth of Dominica and the Republic of Armenia and have established diplomatic relations.

Public Radio of Armenia is reporting in an article on its website that “a protocol on establishment of relations between the two countries was signed by the Permanent Representatives of Armenia and the Commonwealth of Dominica to the United Nations Mher Margaryan and Loreen Ruth Bannis-Roberts.”

The article further states, “During the meeting that followed, the signing ceremony held at the Permanent Mission of Armenia to the UN, the Permanent Representatives expressed confidence that the establishment of diplomatic relations would promote partnership between the two countries, as well as enhance the cooperation within the UN and in the framework of other international organisations.”

Armenia is located in the southern Caucasus and is the smallest of the former Soviet republics. It is bounded by Georgia on the north, Azerbaijan on the east, Iran on the south, and Turkey on the west. Contemporary Armenia is a fraction of the size of ancient Armenia. A land of rugged mountains and extinct volcanoes, its highest point is Mount Aragats, 13,435 ft (4,095 m). One of the world’s oldest civilizations, Armenia once included Mount Ararat, which biblical tradition identifies as the mountain that Noah’s ark rested on after the flood. It was the first country in the world to officially embrace Christianity as its religion (c. A.D. 300).