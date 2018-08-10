Dominica experienced a black out affecting the Fond Cole power station starting from 8:55 am on Friday morning. Power had promptly been restored in some areas only to shortly leave again.

In speaking with Dominica News Online, Adina Bellot-Valentine ,DOMLEC’s public relations officer, confirmed that there was a system failure related to a lightning strike that affected a surge in one of the transformers. At the time she assured DNO that DOMLEC was working to restore power quickly though a definite time frame could not be provided.

Power was subsequently restored to the Roseau area shortly after 10 am. DOMLEC has since restored power to all the disrupted areas.

Communities affected by the outage included those powered by the Fond Cole power station – which includes Fond Cole to Colihaut and as far South as the Grand Bay Bagatelle area.

The Dominica Meteorological office has advised of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms due to a tropical wave affecting the island for the next 24 hours.