Dominica expresses support for a successful Summit between the Presidents of the United States and North KoreaMin of Foreign Affairs press release - Friday, May 18th, 2018 at 8:18 AM
The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica has taken the opportunity of the credentialing of His Excellency Kim Byung-yun as the Republic of Korea’s Ambassador to Dominica to signal its strong support for the on-going peace process on the Korean Peninsular and for the planned Summit between the Presidents of the United States of America and of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
During talks with the Ambassador who had earlier presented his credentials to President Charles Angelo Savarin, Minister for Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Hon. Francine Baron noted that though Dominica was far from the Korean peninsula, the peaceful resolution of the Korean conflict was in the interest of the Republic of Korea – a strong partner of Dominica – as well as the entire international community.
Minister Baron expressed the hope that the upcoming summit between the Presidents of the United States of America and Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, would accelerate the peace process and result in the eventual denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and ultimately in the formal cessation of the Korean war.
For further Information please contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at foreignaffairs@dominica.gov.dm
6 Comments
Difference is u stood for something
Oh please who cares,this will not happen,North Korea is no fool.
On 30 March this year the UN Security Council banned the Dominica registered tanker Yuk Tung from entering any ports worldwide because of sanctions breaking with N.Korea. This makes this vessel uninsurable and virtually worthless to its owners, except for scrap value.
Great bews for us and them
What difference will it make if you support the peace process or not?
Amen! Meanwhile the BBCreported live this week eith on the spot video that more than5,000 Venezuelan citizens are fleeing their country every day for Brazil because of the dire economic situation and lack of health care in their country. What are we, the government doing to assist those poor people In Venezuela Ms, Baron. That country is supposed to be ou role model and has helped us so much in the past. I know we have not go much but at least we can pay on time for the fuel we receive from them.