The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica has taken the opportunity of the credentialing of His Excellency Kim Byung-yun as the Republic of Korea’s Ambassador to Dominica to signal its strong support for the on-going peace process on the Korean Peninsular and for the planned Summit between the Presidents of the United States of America and of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

During talks with the Ambassador who had earlier presented his credentials to President Charles Angelo Savarin, Minister for Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Hon. Francine Baron noted that though Dominica was far from the Korean peninsula, the peaceful resolution of the Korean conflict was in the interest of the Republic of Korea – a strong partner of Dominica – as well as the entire international community.

Minister Baron expressed the hope that the upcoming summit between the Presidents of the United States of America and Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, would accelerate the peace process and result in the eventual denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and ultimately in the formal cessation of the Korean war.

