After five exciting weeks of shooting, social media posts and editing, the 6 thrilling videos produced during the Dominica Film Challenge 2018 are now being released online. Over the next two weeks, the videos will be premiered directly to the Discover Dominica’s Facebook page for public viewing.

The highly anticipated release of the completed videos follows the production period where six select teams of the best videographers/storytellers on island went out to film unique and compelling scenes of what Dominica has to offer visitors. The winning team will be rewarded with an EC$10,000 grand prize for the best promotional video, with EC$5,000 going to the second place team.

The release dates for each video are:

August 3, 2018 – ‘Nature Island Rejuvenation’ by Armani Augustine/Garvin Leblanc

August 6, 2018 – ‘Hiking an Island Reborn’ by Derek Galon/Margaret Gajek

August 8, 2018 – ‘Dominica, A Different Adventure’ by Sheldon Casimir/Norris Francois Jr.

August 10, 2018 – ‘You and me’ by Marica Honeychurch/Arnaud Chabert

August 13, 2018 – ‘Waitukubuli a Love Letter’ by Tridel Edwin/Elias Dupuis

August 15, 2018 – ‘Dominica – From Past to Promise’ by Kreig Harris/Ericson Joseph

Discover Dominica Authority encourages all lovers of the Nature Island to follow the video posts and more importantly, to repost the videos and help them go ‘viral’. This is a great opportunity for the Dominican communities at home and abroad to use the hashtags #RediscoverDominica and #DominicaChallenge and create great momentum on the Social Media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter as we collectively showcase the wonderful sites of Dominica to all.

About the Dominica Film Challenge:

The DDA has hosted two earlier versions of the Film Challenge, in 2014 and 2015. The first event in 2014 featured five teams of participants from the US market. In the second version, participation was extended to include other markets such as France and Canada.

These earlier Film Challenges were a combination of social media ambassador programs, journalistic FAM trips and event competition. The chosen participants were all skilled filmmakers/photographers with large social media followings.

This year’s Challenge commenced on June 18, 2018 and will conclude on August 22, 2018 with a closing/prize-giving ceremony where the winner will be announced.