Three commercial generators at a cost of 30 000 Euros have been donated to the Ministry of Health, Marigot Fisheries Complex and the St Mark Fisheries Cooperative.

The donation was made possible by the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and Caribbean Aqua-Terrestrial Solutions (CATS).

The handing over ceremony of the generators took place on Wednesday on the grounds of the Roseau Fisheries Complex.

Speaking at the ceremony Marine Expert of the Caribbean Aqua-Terrestrial Solutions (CATS) Dr. Camille David said that prior to the donation of the generators the German Government has always offered assistance to Dominica.

Dr. David said that: “The German Government and the embassy of Port-of-Spain sprang into action to respond to the needs of the people of Dominica and through this effort we were able to deliver three boatloads of supplies to the communities of Soufriere and Scotts Head and Point Michel this cost well over 25 000 Euros.”

He said that the generators will address the needs of the people particularly in the Ministry of Health and the Fisheries Cooperatives.

Dr. David stated that CATS will continue to explore new ways of strengthening the cooperation and dynamic relationships that are required to address the needs of the community.

He revealed that the German Embassy will also provide funding for the development of the Soufriere, Scotts Head Marine Reserve.

“This continued collaboration with the German Embassy has in fact yielded fruits there is one micro project which has been approved and that will be fully funded by the German Embassy and that will contribute to some aspect of developing areas within the Soufriere Scotts Head Marine Reserve,” said Dr. David.

In addition, Dr. David announced that the German Embassy has just approved an additional one million Euros to address critical livelihood issues in the Soufriere Constituency.

Minister for Agriculture Johnson Drigo has called on the residents of Soufriere and Scotts Head to protect the investments that are being made towards them.

“I am now encouraging you the people of Soufriere and Scotts Head to protect the investment being made for you, of course, we have no control over disaster but we have control over our own man-made disaster to destroy what was given to us by hard-working taxpayers of other countries,” said Drigo.