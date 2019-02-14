The Girl Guides Association of Dominica (GGAD) will be observing its 90th Anniversary this year, 2019. The GGAD is therefore having activities throughout the year to commemorate such a milestone, under the theme “Connecting with Past, Moving Forward with Determination”.

The inaugural activity was a Mass at the St. John & St. Lewis Roman Catholic Church in Portsmouth on Sunday 13th January, 2019. Reverend Fr. Elveau Augustine officiated at the Mass which will started at 3:00 P.M. The mass was attended by His Excellency Charles Savarin and Her Excellency Clara Savarin who is the Chief Guide.

The activities for the year were declared opened by the President of GGAD, Ms. Josephine Lewis and the Chief Guide, Her Excellency Clara Savarin.

After the mass, an inspection of the Uniformed Groups by Her Excellency Clara Savarin was held on the street in front of the church, followed by a parade of these groups on selected streets in Portsmouth.

The Girl Guide Association of Dominica (GGAD), established in 1929, through the efforts of Alice Honychurch and Annie McIntyre, is a voluntary non-political and non-religious organization. It is the largest organization of girls and young women in Dominica with a membership of over 700. In 1987, it became an Associate member of the World Association of Girl Guide and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) and obtained full membership in 2008. WAGGGS is the international umbrella organization of guiding throughout the world, established in 1928 and now comprising 145 member organizations with a membership of over 10 million.

The position of Chief Guide is bestowed on the wife of the President of the State. Currently Her Excellency Clara Savarin is the chief Guide, Ms. Josephine Lewis is the President and Ms. Valencia Webb is the Chief Commissioner.

The GGAD is governed by a Council and an Executive which develop policies and implement decisions, respectively. The Council is headed by a President. The Executive is headed by the Chief Commissioner and also comprises of the President, Vice President, Deputy Chief Commissioner, District Commissioners, a youth representative, and Heads of the Committees (Finance & Fundraising, Training, Programme & Recruitment, Advocacy).

GGAD’s Vision is to develop a well-recognized and vibrant movement and its Mission is to educate girls and young women spiritually, physically, emotionally and mentally in order to become responsible citizens.

GGAD’s Motto is to “Be Prepared” and its Membership comprises Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, Rangers, and Young Leaders.

GGAD’s Programme incorporates a holistic approach in its delivery under the themes:

Let’s have Fun (Rainbows)

Inside the Brownie Carriage (Brownies)

The Sky is the Limit (Guides)

Reach For the Stars (Rangers)

There are other activities being planned to take place throughout the year.