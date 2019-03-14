A debating team from the Dominica State College took part in the third annual Windward Islands Debating competition held in Grenada from March 1st to 2nd 2019. Although Dominica was the defending champion, the team was knocked out in the semi-final round where Grenada and St. Lucia ultimately emerged victorious. Grenada then went on to capture the championship in the final round debate against St. Lucia.

The Dominica State College will host the fourth annual Windward Islands Debating Competition (WIDC) next year. The participating colleges will be the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College representing St. Lucia, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College representing St. Vincent and the T.A Marryshow Community College representing Grenada.

Dominica was represented in the just-concluded WIDC by Elleen Commodore, Kodie Jean-Jacques, Abiyomhi Joseph and Keauntae Harrigan. Coach of the team and Director of Student Activities at the DSC, Miss Trudy Christian, felt that the team put in their best effort and represented their country to the best of their ability. She feels that with the experience gained from this competition, and that which will be gained from upcoming local competitions, some members of the team may get the chance to compete in the WIDC again with better results.

Miss Christian implores all stakeholders and interested parties to step forward to assist with the staging of the Windward Islands Debating Competition in Dominica next year.