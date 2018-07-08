Although the remnants of Beryl are expected to continue to generate rain, isolated thunderstorms and possible flooding, a Tropical Storm Watch which was announced for Dominica at 5:00 PM Sunday, has been discontinued.

At 11:00 PM, the Met Office in what it said was its last advisory on TS Beryl, stated that the Tropical Storm Watch has been discontinued as the remnants of the system moves into the Eastern Caribbean Sea.

According to the Met Office report, at 11 pm, the remnants of Beryl were located near latitude 15.8 degrees north and longitude 62.4 degrees west or about 805 miles west north west of Dominica. It said the remnants are moving west north westward at 26mph (42km/h) away from the island with maximum sustained winds near 40mph or 65km/h, with higher gusts.

The Met Office cautioned that remnants of Beryl will continue to generate periods of moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms which could result in flooding as soils are already saturated. Gusty winds will persist during tonight, particularly across the northern section of the island.

The FLOOD WARNING will remain in effect up to 6am Monday July 9, 2018. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise caution.

Very rough seas are expected to continue affecting Dominica tonight into tomorrow, Monday.

A High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning are in effect up to 12pm Monday July 9, 2018. Large waves and dangerous rip-currents will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators. Sea-bathers should stay out of the water.

A state of emergency and accompanying curfew approved by Cabinet and announced by Prime Minister Skerrit, remains in effect as there has been no announcement to the contrary from the government.