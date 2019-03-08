International Women’s Day is a time to reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women who have played an extraordinary role in the development of their countries, Minister for Ecclesiastical Affairs, Family and Gender Affairs, Catherine Daniel has said.

“As a nation we in Dominica join with the rest of the world today in celebrating this auspicious occasion and we take great pride in being part of such an event which rally’s people across the globe to recognize the manifestly outstanding achievements and valuable contributions of inspirational women worldwide,” Daniel said during a radio address on the occasion of International World Women’s Day today.

According to Daniel, this speaks to government’s thrust to make Dominica the first climate resilient nation in the world.

She said sustainability and resilience are undoubtedly the building blocks for attaining key development objectives of economic growth, employment generation, poverty reduction, social protection and overall improvement in the quality of life of all citizens as stipulated in the national resilience development strategy 2018-2030.

“Clearly gender equality is the bedrock of all this,” Daniel stated.

She called for a coalition of enlightened women and men to create gender equality in society.

Daniel pointed to several noteworthy achievements that her ministry and the government of Dominica, by extension, have had over the past year.

“More recently, about six months ago the Bureau of Gender Affairs collaborated with the UN[United Nations] women to provide 67 farmers with grants, seeds and equipment to assist with Post-Hurricane Maria farm revitalization,” she noted.

She said Dominica continues to make significant strides in the achievement of gender equality.

Daniel said also, that the government recognizes that economic empowerment of women is one of the key and strategic approaches in post-disaster recovery and reconstruction as women play a pivotal role in rehabilitating the household and the community.

“Natural disasters are indeed an unfortunate and tragic occurrence, however, assistance that is gender sensitive and that focuses on women’s economic empowerment can transform women’s lives and in so doing, contribute to building resilient communities and economies,” Daniel declared.

Meantime, the Family and Gender Affairs minister identified undocumented land ownership as one of the serious challenges faced by women, “a factor that inhibits easy access to credit.”

She explained that the government has played its part in seeking to give rights of ownership to several women as well implementing a programme of regularization of squatters through the contribution of $1.00 per square foot.

Daniel further explained that the significance to this approach, is that it facilitates the establishment of legal and documented ownership, provides a “means to easy credit and most importantly, it ensures claim to inheritance.”

She said it is anticipated that government will, in the near future, announce an external encumbrance on all government owned lands being sold as part of stringent land policies.

“This is in order to endure that sustainable agricultural land is not being used for other purposes,” Daniel remarked.

She congratulated all the women for putting themselves forward, pointing out, “It is not easy but I urge them to be strong…”

The local theme for International Women’s Day is “A better balance in order to achieve sustainable development and a resilient Dominica.”