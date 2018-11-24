Roseau, 2 November, 2018 – The United Nations and disaster management agencies worldwide, including the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) in Dominica, recognized WORLD TSUNAMI AWARENESS DAY on 5 November 2018.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM), the UN migration agency, also participated in recognizing World Tsunami Awareness Day on November 5, and in raising awareness and preparedness in the local communities, in support of the ODM.

This work is under a new project being implemented by the IOM with the funding of USAID from the American People. The purpose of the project is to support the emergency preparedness of the government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

The ODM see the need to increase focus on this low frequency but potentially high impact event for the region. This is critical for us in Dominica, as similar to many Small Island Developing States (SIDS) most of the population is along the coast – hence increasing the level of exposure and vulnerability.

For those who may not be familiar with this hazard – A TSUNAMI, also known locally as a “Tidal Wave” is a series of very long ocean waves. Tsunamis are rare, but their impact is enormous. Tsunamis are the natural hazard which cause the most severe destruction including loss of life, accounting for 251,770 deaths and US$280 billion recorded economic losses between 1998-2017.

Earthquakes, which have been occurring frequently in the Caribbean, Pacific and other areas, are the most common cause of Tsunamis. Landslides onshore and offshore could also generate a tsunami. According to the ODM, the Eastern Caribbean was last affected by a Tsunami in the 18th Century.

The Seismic Research Centre (SRC) at the University of the West Indies (Cave Hill / Trinidad) is the official source of information for earthquakes and volcanoes in the English-speaking Eastern Caribbean. ODM works in collaboration with the SRC to monitor volcanic activities on Island.