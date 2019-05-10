Dominica Nurses Association to observe International Nurses Day 2019

Nurses on Dominica and all over the world will be observing International Nurses Day, this Sunday May 12.

Every year May 12 is highlighted in the calendar of every nurse as the birthday of the founder of nursing, Florence

Nightingale and is preceded or followed by a week of special activities.

“This year, the Dominica Nurses Association (DNA) will observe Nurses Week beginning Sunday, May 12, with a Church Service at the Goodwill Pentecostal Church where we will give thanks to God and fellowship with that

congregation,” a release from the DNA states.

The other activities for Nurses Week include a press conference on Monday 13 at 9 am at the PSU building, an educational conference on Monday 13, at 2:30 pm for nurses, hosted by the ALL Saints University, a panel discussion for the public on Tuesday 14, at 6 pm, on the topic Heath for All also at the PSU building and a media day on Wednesday 15, during which nurses will seek to boost their image on various radio stations and on social media.

Another interesting feature of Nurses Week is Bar Yow Love [Ba Yo Love] Day on Thursday May 16, during which the public is asked to appreciate and compliment nurses. There will also be a Nurses Talent show on Friday May 17, during which nurses and their supporters will show their talent for entertainment and fundraising and on Saturday, nurses will enjoy a Belles River Bash “as a means to de-stress.”

The DNA extends a very special invitation to the general public to attend Tuesday’s Panel Discussion as the topic

will be Health for ALL, a topical issue that should certainly appeal to all of us.

Among the panelists will be Nurse Annette Thomas-Sanford, Medical Doctor, Hazel Shillingford-Rickets, Ms Nathalie Charles of the Dominica Association of Health and Wellness and Pharmacist, Mr Carlton Lanquedoc.

“We also invite the public to appreciate and compliment nurses on Thursday 16th which is dubbed Bar Yow Love

Day, as well as to come to our fund raising Talent Show on Friday at 7pm at the PSU,” a DNA release states.

The President and executive of the Dominica Nurses Association applaud all professional nurses for their

extraordinary contribution to healthcare in Dominica. The DNA also welcomes and congratulates every new

nurse who has joined the profession in the past year. Dominica, and certainly the healthcare industry would not

be the same without you! Happy Nurses Week to the Heart of Health Care!