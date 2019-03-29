The 69th World Meteorological Day (WMO) will be celebrated in Dominica, around the world and at the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Friday 22nd March, 2019.

World Meteorological Day is celebrated annually on 23rd March to commemorate the coming into force of the WMO Convention on 23rd March 1950, creating the organization. However, this year, the 23rd of March falls on a Saturday and hence, the celebration was moved to the 22nd.

In 1951, WMO was designated a specialized agency of the United Nations System. Dominica ratified the WMO convention on 21st February 1980. Hence, Dominica has been a member of WMO for 39 years so far.

Each year, on 23rd March, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), its 191 Members and the worldwide meteorological community celebrate World Meteorological Day around a chosen theme. The theme for 2019, as agreed by the Executive Council, is “The Sun, The Earth and the Weather”. This 2019 theme recognizes the importance of the sun’s influence on the earth and weather and hence water.

World Water Day will also be celebrated on March 22nd. The Dominica Meteorological Service will be collaborating with Dominica Water and Sewerage Company (DOWASCO) in celebration of World Water Day and World Meteorological Day 2019 by hosting an exhibition at the Forecourt of the Windsor Park Stadium on Friday 22nd. The exhibition is open to the public, in particular to students interested in the field of Meteorology and Hydrology.

The Dominica Meteorological Service joins the rest of the worldwide meteorological community in celebration of World Meteorological Day 2019 and wish a happy World Meteorological Day to all!