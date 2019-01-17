The Dominica Orlando Movement Organization (D.O.M) was formed shortly after Tropical Storm Erika left the Island with substantial wreckage in August of 2015. Shortly after, Dominicans, friends and family of Dominicans decided to come together and the “Dominica Orlando Movement” was officially formed in September of 2015.

“D.O.M was formed not only to unify and lend support to our country of Dominica, but also to be recognized as a group of individuals who are passionate, motivated, and dedicated and also to be acknowledged by our community here in Central Florida.

Our current officers are: Gerard Hill, DOM President; Marhala Joseph, DOM Vice-President; Malcia Paul, DOM Secretary; John Julien, DOM Treasurer; Margaret-Rose Bedminster, DOM Assistant Treasurer; Anderson Joseph, DOM Public Relations Officer and Sandra Green, DOM Public Relations Officer.

One of our many prioritized goals is that everyone, no matter their nationality, be acquainted and familiarized with the Island of Dominica and its many attributes,” D.O.M’s superior motive is to assist in the progression of Dominica and to let the world know that “Dominica is the best to visit, live, and retire”!

D.O.M has assisted the citizens of Dominica by contributing an estimated $5000 in volunteered goods for the Erika storm relief efforts and an estimated $10,000 in volunteered goods for the relief efforts of Hurricane Maria and has collected an estimated $15,000 in volunteered goods and funds to-date in aide of Dominica. D.O.M is a 100% not-for-profit, and all our fundraisers target the needs of Dominicans living locally and abroad.

Our most recent fundraiser was for the benefit of the Dominica Infirmary, there is a general consensus amongst the members of the group to support the less fortunate and maintain respect for the elderly; that is why it was imperative to initiate our the group’s first Dinner Banquet that occurred on December 7th of 2018. It was a success with room for the progression and unification of many more fundraiser dinners to come. Our Honorary guest Margaret-Rose Cools-Lartigue, Miss Dominica 1985 gave an exemplary speech; it was a night to remember- D.O.M recognizes that not only is it important to recognize how we can assist Dominicans locally and in Dominica, but we have not forgotten who paved the way for us and the constant need to give back.

D.O.M will continue to support the Infirmary as needed and D.O.M would like to recognize all our (you know who you are) supporters, financial contributors, family and friends who sacrifice your time and efforts to keep us going. Moving forward, we are not going anywhere, there is lots to accomplish. United we stand, divided we fall!!

