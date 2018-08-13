A happy U-14 team and staff display 2nd place plaque

Dominica defeated host country St Kitts 1 – nil on Sunday to remain undefeated in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Boys U-14 Challenge Series.

Jason Joseph scored in the 70th minute of play to seal victory for Dominica and secure second place.

Dominica ended the tournament with a total of eight (8) points from two wins and two draws.