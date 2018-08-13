Dominica places second in CFU Under 14 tournamentDominica News Online - Monday, August 13th, 2018 at 9:00 AM
Dominica defeated host country St Kitts 1 – nil on Sunday to remain undefeated in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Boys U-14 Challenge Series.
Jason Joseph scored in the 70th minute of play to seal victory for Dominica and secure second place.
Dominica ended the tournament with a total of eight (8) points from two wins and two draws.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Well done young footballers! The three stars From White City, Grand Fond, big up: Adriel, Ervince and Dequan, keep going, the sky is the limit!!!
Congratulation U-14 BOYS, well done.