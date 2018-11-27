Dominica places temporary ban on romaine lettuceDominica News Online - Tuesday, November 27th, 2018 at 8:43 AM
Dominica has issued a temporary ban on the importation of romaine lettuce coming from the United States and Canada.
This was announced by Head of the Plant Quarantine Unit, Nelson Laville.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a stark warning against romaine lettuce. The agency warned that no one in the United States should eat it, due to a recent outbreak of the bacteria E. coli believed to be linked to its consumption.
The CDC advised that people and restaurants should throw away all romaine lettuce, regardless of whether anyone has been sickened, and sanitize the areas in which it was stored.
A number of Caribbean countries have also taken the decision to place a temporary ban on importation of romaine lettuce.
“We issued a temporary ban on the importation of romaine lettuce. That is, we are not issuing any import permits for romaine lettuce coming from Canada and the US,” Laville said.
He explained that any importation of fresh produce to Dominica requires an import permit which is issued by the Plant Protection and Quarantine Unit.
“Prior to the importation, an application must be submitted to the Plant Protection and Quarantine Services and we do what we call a risk analysis,” Laville explained.
He said the risk analysis shows the probability of the introduction of E-coli into Dominica through romaine lettuce.
“For this reason we are not issuing any import permits for the importation of romaine lettuce into Dominica,” he stressed.
Laville further mentioned that his department has advised importers, those who have already brought in romaine lettuce that they remove it from the shelves.
He said imports that are already on the way, will be confiscated and destroyed.
Meantime, Laville revealed that there is no plastic cabbage in Dominica.
“After we got the report of the plastic cabbage, the Plant Protection and Quarantine Services along with the Environmental Health Department, we collected some samples from where the cabbage was said to have come from and we brought this into our labs where we conducted some tests on the cabbage and found out that there was no plastic cabbage.”
He said the cabbage is genuine and safe for consumption.
