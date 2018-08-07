Dominica police help convict arms trafficker in the USDepartment of Justice - Tuesday, August 7th, 2018 at 7:21 AM
Dominica police have played an instrumental role in bringing to justice, an arms trafficker in the United States.
Edger Edmund Francis aged 29 of Tampa, Florida was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to smuggle goods from the United States.
A release from the US Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Florida, stated that Francis pleaded guilty on April 23, 2018 and he was sentenced by U.S. District Judge, Susan Bucklew, on July 25, 2018.
According to court documents, on September 22, 2016, Francis rented a U-Haul truck and drove it from Tampa to a shipping company in Riviera Beach, Florida. In Riviera Beach, Francis arranged to ship a barrel containing three handguns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, concealed among various household goods. The barrel was destined for Roseau, Dominica, and records showed that Francis had bought the household items from a store in Tampa, just before making the trip. Francis never applied for, or received, an export license or other written prior approval to ship the guns or ammunition outside of the United States.
On or about October 26, 2016, the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force searched the barrel and found the guns and ammunition hidden inside.
“This case is an example of HSI’s dedication to stopping smuggled weapons before they fall into the hands of criminals who pose a threat to public safety both here and abroad,” said Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge James C. Spero.
This case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, including its Attaché Caribbean, with assistance from the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick Scruggs.
Police in Dominica say investigations are continuing in the matter.
Gun laws in DA strict and they know why , that is why the people capor so, they know they cannot fight back against a tyrannical government if the cause need be… Is 2018 I not sending no coolwash behind soldier this not 1979
Is this the same case as the barrel of guns they said was from stt or a different case and what is the dominican connection with mr francis
He will take the rest of the prison in Dominica one day for the guard one day for the thief is not the first time he was very comfortable doing it
Maybe it was address to him not the first time is one day for him he will get the rest of his prison in da when he isdeported he escape the first time they was watching him
The DPF should learn and see how fast justice works. Today the guy killed in possi jail cannot get justice. Gone is Emmanuel, his attempted murder never solved and the list of other injustice from lack of justice. The Police commisioner needs to be investigated and i think a commission of enquiry is needed into our police and justice system.
What about the Dominica connection? I am waiting to see who will be arrested.
Give the man back his property
The man had only 3 guns and you label him an “arms trafficker”. Lol…. Those were probably for himself only. Give the man his propeman back. I could see him being called a trafficker if he had 10, 20, or 30 guns not 3. Lol
Please! Dominican police did nothing. The man was convicted for conspiracy.
The US immigration purposefully allow the guns to leave and alerted the Dominican police so they could apprehend the recipient on clearing guns . in essence three criminal elements would have been involved. The sender, the recipient and the corrupt customs officer. The US did their part, we didn’t.
It amazes me that the sender of a barrel can be caught,charged & sentenced ,yet the receiver has seemingly not been apprehended.
I wonder why. Have an educated guess.
Good work! Who was the barrel addressed to?
Its kind of amusing to read this after all the talk on talk shows as to the ownership of the guns, and who they were intended for. We should get the facts first then call talk radio
Soon it will be 2 years and we still don’t have a vital piece of information – who the heck was the barrel shipped to in Dominica?
Did Mr. Edger Edmund Francis ship the barrel to himself?
Good work guys but:
Where are the guns?
Who was the consignee in Dominica?
Its kind of amusing to read this after all the talk on Q95, as to who the guns were destined for>people should get the facts first before braying on talk shows.
And what are the facts oracle?