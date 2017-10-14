Dominica Prime Minister to Address the Nation on MondayDominica News Online - Saturday, October 14th, 2017 at 2:08 PM
Speaking at the daily Press Briefing on Thursday October 12th, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced that he would be addressing the nation, about the details of his recent US trip, on the following day.
However due to “a very hectic” schedule, the Media has been advised that this address has been postponed to Monday October 16th at 7: 00 PM. It will be broadcast live from DBS, KairiFM and VibesFM.
