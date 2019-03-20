Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that Dominica has seen tremendous benefits after 15 years of diplomatic relations with China.

He spoke on Tuesday night at a function to mark the 15th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Dominica. The event which was hosted by Chinese Embassy was held at the Goodwill Parish Hall.

Skerrit announced that Dominica has renewed its support for a One China Policy.

“As Prime Minister of the country… we’re in absolute complete adherence to the One China policy and we maintain this both as a matter of principle but also very fundamentally, in respect to international law…” he said

The prime minister said that China has contributed greatly towards Dominica’s economic development.

“Every sector in our society has benefited directly from that relationship over the last 15 years and if one were to extract the investment which China has made to us, we will not be as far in our nation’s development,” he declared. “And I remember very clearly how instrumental China was in assisting our country especially during our stabilization program… China was able to provide us with direct final support to help cushion the impact on the citizenry of our country.”

He said China is providing its assistance to Dominica with absolutely no preconditions, recognizing that they have a responsibility to the international community.

Meantime, China’s Ambassador to Dominica, His Excellency Lu Kun said that the relationship between China and Dominica has grown rapidly.

“15 years has…passed, the relationship between China and Dominica grows fast…steady just like a flower. The strong relationship between our two countries has yielded… fruits which benefited both the people of China and Dominica,” Ku Kun stated.

He said China will never interfere with Dominica’s internal affairs and despite differences in size, social systems, history and culture, China has always maintained that all countries are equal and Dominican has the right to choose its path to development.

He said China’s economic assistance to Dominica is free and without any political conditions.

“The Chinese government highly appreciates Dominica as it adheres to One China policy,” adding this has laid a solid foundation for the friendly relations between our two countries”.