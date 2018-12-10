Dominica’s representative at the 2018 Entrepreneurship Summit Organized by the Grenada Association of US Exchange Alumni, Kerdisha St. Louis, has described the event as an excellent networking opportunity for entrepreneurs in the region to build and foster the concept of true entrepreneurship.

The goal of the event was to provide an opportunity to assist Caribbean Entrepreneurs develop markets and innovate their businesses within a rapidly growing and highly competitive business market by utilizing the skill sets of regional United States Government (USG) Exchange Programs Alumni, to provide strategic educational and networking opportunities.

The event, which was attended by over 30 regional entrepreneurs, focused on the positive socio-economic impacts of building regional businesses and social partnerships, through the fostering of entrepreneurship..

Speakers included OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules, and entrepreneurs and industry leaders, Patria Kaye-Aarons, Orlando Romain, Chok Ooi, Kimron Corion and Javette Nixon, among others,

St.Louis, who is the CEO of KS Consultancy, a Social Media Marketing Consultancy Company, stated, “Words cannot describe what an amazing experience this was. The event provided an excellent networking opportunity for entrepreneurs in the region to build and foster the concept of true entrepreneurship. The summit brought together a large network of like-minded persons with similar skills and interests, to essentially from a hub to devise strategies to improve our areas of specialization.”

She added, “Personally the main reason I wanted to attend the event was for the session held by Social Media Strategist and Digital Storyteller, Kimron Corion, who spoke on successful diaspora engagement to foster business development, job creation, competition, innovation and the creation of transitional business networks.”

She noted, however, that other speakers like Orlando Romain who discussed Developing Creativity in the Caribbean, Partia-Kaye Aarons who gave an insight on Tourism, Culture and Native Voices in the Caribbean, Javette Nixon explaining Private Equity Financing, Teocah Dove delving into Developing Impactful Social Enterprises and Chok Ooi highlighting Leveraging Technology for Caribbean Businesses, brought significant value to the table as well.

St. Louis said the wealth of knowledge and networking opportunities was invaluable.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to attend the event largely made possible through the Government of Dominica and look forward to using my platform of first Vice President of the National Youth Council, Young Female Entrepreneur and Media Personality to share what I have learned and assist my peers as much as I can. I also look forward to attending more of these types of events,” she stated.

The Caribbean Entrepreneurship summit was sponsored by the United States Embassy St.Georges Grenada, The Organization Of Eastern Caribbean States (Oecs), The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (Eccb) Archangel Investments, Global Entreprenurship Week Grenada, The Grenada Investment Development Corporation and AzriaCredit Union.