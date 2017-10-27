On November 3rd, Dominica celebrates 39 years of independence as a nation. In this season of reflection in the wake of Hurricane Maria’s devastation, Dominican people embark on a journey toward a deeper understanding of the true meaning of independence. Despite the fact that the progress which has been made since officially taking the reigns from Britain seems to have been undone overnight by the category 5 hurricane, plans are underway to move forward with celebrations.

In a bid described by the Hon. Catherine Daniel Minister for Social Service, Family and Gender Affairs to further bring together “brothers and sisters, people who were not talking [who] found themselves serving as shelters to each other”, the plan is to have an ecumenical service for thanksgiving and invocation.

The programme for that day will include the attendance of the President His Excellencey Charles Savarin, the Prime Minister the Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit, as well as various uniformed groups and the Sisserou Singers. There will be a special message from Bishop Gabriel Malzaire and prayer from Seventh Day Adventist and Methodist Church followed by a cultural performance.