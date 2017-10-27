Dominica Set to Move Forward with Independence CelebrationsDominica News Online - Friday, October 27th, 2017 at 11:14 AM
On November 3rd, Dominica celebrates 39 years of independence as a nation. In this season of reflection in the wake of Hurricane Maria’s devastation, Dominican people embark on a journey toward a deeper understanding of the true meaning of independence. Despite the fact that the progress which has been made since officially taking the reigns from Britain seems to have been undone overnight by the category 5 hurricane, plans are underway to move forward with celebrations.
In a bid described by the Hon. Catherine Daniel Minister for Social Service, Family and Gender Affairs to further bring together “brothers and sisters, people who were not talking [who] found themselves serving as shelters to each other”, the plan is to have an ecumenical service for thanksgiving and invocation.
The programme for that day will include the attendance of the President His Excellencey Charles Savarin, the Prime Minister the Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit, as well as various uniformed groups and the Sisserou Singers. There will be a special message from Bishop Gabriel Malzaire and prayer from Seventh Day Adventist and Methodist Church followed by a cultural performance.
2 Comments
So what about the opposition leader? Is he not a brother also? I thought that everyone needs to come together. And who are “various uninformed groups?” If we really need to go forward as a nation, those who are at the top really need to set an example. After what we have been through, it seems like there still remains a lot of division and separation among us and to be honest, it would be best not to even have this mockery and show about independence celebrations.
If we are to be brothers and sisters, we should not let catastrophes occur to be truthful, respectful and loyal to each other.
Even those who call themselves christians are the ones who sow seeds of…
Most High Jehovah – Mighty Man of War;
May the Spirit of Balaam fall off and the Spirit of John The Baptist come over Bishop Gabriel Malzaire and the Minister from the Seventh Day Adventist and Methodist Church, to speak righteousness and truth to the Leadership of Dominica and ask them to take the lead in “National Repentance”.
The only thing we need to be celebrating in DA for the next few years is the fact that God shielded the inhabitants from complete “ANNIHILATION” by His great and mighty hands.
When oh DOMINICA! will you take heed and turn from your evil ways, allow the activities that have so much equated to the Spirit of Sodom and Gomorrah to subside, and turn back to the God of Heaven, the Red Sea Divider, the Hurricane Death Preventer, the Mighty One in Battle, the one who has been so Merciful to Dominica and repent?
My God..My God.. for the sake of those who are standing in the gap for Dominica please do not allow your judgement to fall on the Island. DA…