As word of the devastation wreaked by Hurricane Maria on Dominica on September 18th has spread via the internet, social media and word of mouth, expatriates, friends and patrons of the island have been left frantic for confirmation of the well-being of loved ones and the general conditions on the ground.

Due to telecommunication on the island being completely cut off immediately following the disaster, it has been difficult sorting out the facts from exaggeration and even fabrication. Despite the maelstrom of communication from various sources we at DNO, being currently functional only from our US base, have chosen to report information which is verified, pertinent and useful.

As such, the following link contains a genuine glimpse of the destruction which has been unleashed on Dominica by Hurricane Maria. Additionally, there is a list of priority needs for the island as provided by the OECS. We will continue to post updated images and information as it made available to us at DNO.

Link below.

https://pressroom.oecs.org/hurricane-maria-situation-report-1