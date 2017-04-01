The Science Department of the Faculty of Natural Sciences of the Dominica State College (DSC) will be hosting its second Science Week from April 3rd to 7th , 2017 at the Dominica State College Campus under the theme “Science: The Mitigating Force against the Global Environmental Crisis”.

Science Week affords the students the opportunity to display their academic work, talents and creativity. It is the intention that this week will bring increased awareness about the crisis facing us as a global family: environmental degradation.

The events of the week are as follows:

Opening Ceremony: Monday, April 3rd, 2017, at 10 a.m. in the Auditorium of the Lower Campus of the Dominica State College, Stockfarm;

Health Talks: Tuesday, April 4th, 2017 during Activity period in the Auditorium of the Lower Campus, DSC.

Career Talk / Resume Writing and Application for STEM University sessions : Wednesday, April 5th, 2017 in A201 (All DSC students are invited to a career talk at 8.30 a.m. , one of the Resume enhancement sessions; first scheduled for 9.45a.m. to 11.20 and second from 2p.m. to 3.30p.m. and the STEM application session from 11.30 a.m. to 1p.m.)

Science Fair : Thursday April 6 th , 2017 from 10 a.m. – 2p.m. outside the Auditorium at the Lower Campus

Runway Model Event, featuring outfits showcasing the Environmental Theme with a focus on the 4Rs namely ‘Reduce, Recycle, Reclaim, Reuse’ and a Mime presentation– “This is how we do it”/ Awards & Closing Ceremony : Friday, April 7th, 2017, at 4p.m. to 6p.m. in the Auditorium of the Lower Campus, DSC.

The general public is invited to the Monday, Thursday and Friday events.