National Director of Special Olympics Dominica, Ainsworth Irish has lauded the athletes of the Special Olympics Dominica team for their excellent performance at the just-ended Special Olympics World Games in in Abu Dhabi.

The team received three gold medals, three silver medals and fourth and fifth ribbons.

“Full marks to our athletes, Alexia Wade, Melissa Dupigny, Agar Auguiste, Liza Lucien, Claudius Chipley, Crispin Dailey and Ricky Barry who did not medal but gave a very good account of himself,” Irish stated.

Alexcia Wade and Melissa Dupigny executed gold-winning individual performances in the 100M run and Bocce singles respectively. Liza Lucien and Melissa Dupigny then teamed up to take another gold for Dominica in the Bocce doubles segment. Claudius Shipley and Crispin Dailey both secured 2nd place while Ricky Barry came 5th, in their respective 100M heats.

Irish said the delegation in Abu Dhabi are proud of Special Olympics Dominica and are deserving of an accolade as they all rallied around the athletes.

A team of 12 represented Dominica at the Special Olympics World Games. 170 nations participated in the World games in athletics (track and field) and bocce which is an Italian game similar to bowls.

The results of the team’s performances can be viewed on their Facebook page (Special Olympics – Dominica).