Dominica to benefit significantly from ICAO says DASPA CEO

Chief Executive Officer of Dominica Air and Sea Port Authority, Benoit Bardouille says Dominica’s status as a member of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is a significant day in the country’s history and there are tremendous benefits for the country in joining the organization.

Dominica became the 193rd member state of the international civil Aviation Organisation on April 13, 2019.

“We stand to benefit quite a bit as a member of the ICAO. We have become a signatory to the Chicago Convention which governs the future development of everything [that has] to do with International Civil Aviation,” Bardouille said. “We are now part of the decision making in terms of everything that has to deal with the issues on civil Aviation.”

The DASPA CEO said that Dominica is a position to help strengthen international aviation policies, being part of a wider consensus on aviation issues and to help in support of collective strategies and programs of the ICAO.

He pointed out that in terms of support, Dominica can expect to receive technical support in traffic services, planning and development and general international civil aviation matters.

The ICAO, according to Bardouille, is also expected to have oversight audits done in Dominica and will also provide technical advice and support, research and information documentation and training. He said Dominica will also benefit from ICAO expertise in the investigation of aviation accidents and incidents. Assistance will also be available in air navigation to include facilitation and formality and related regulation, aviation training with security, aviation training with safety quality assurance and other related fields.