Dominica is expected to receive more funding from the World Bank.

Caribbean Country Director of the World Bank, Tahseen Sayed Khan made the disclosure at the signing ceremony on Thursday, of a US$65-million loan agreement between Dominica and the World Bank for projects to help build a climate resilient island in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

The projects will include Emergency Agricultural Livelihood and Housing Recovery.

“I am very hopeful that in the coming few months we will be able to sign a third project agreement to provide you additional financing for the infrastructure side that will be up to the tune of $31 million and further on the geothermal side as well,” Khan said.

She said from the World Bank side, this is the highest ever financing for Dominica.

“I would personally like to do more, but we have other partners as well who are deeply committed and I think we can really contribute to your aspirations for becoming a climate resilient nation,” Khan stated.