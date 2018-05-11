Dominica to get more funds from World BankDominica News Online - Friday, May 11th, 2018 at 12:26 PM
Dominica is expected to receive more funding from the World Bank.
Caribbean Country Director of the World Bank, Tahseen Sayed Khan made the disclosure at the signing ceremony on Thursday, of a US$65-million loan agreement between Dominica and the World Bank for projects to help build a climate resilient island in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
The projects will include Emergency Agricultural Livelihood and Housing Recovery.
“I am very hopeful that in the coming few months we will be able to sign a third project agreement to provide you additional financing for the infrastructure side that will be up to the tune of $31 million and further on the geothermal side as well,” Khan said.
She said from the World Bank side, this is the highest ever financing for Dominica.
“I would personally like to do more, but we have other partners as well who are deeply committed and I think we can really contribute to your aspirations for becoming a climate resilient nation,” Khan stated.
The amazing thing about the internet is that there is something called a ‘search engine’ where you can type in things like ‘World Bank Dominica Housing Reconstruction Project’ and get links to articles like this:
http://www.worldbank.org/en/news/press-release/2018/04/13/world-bank-provides-us65-million-for-dominicas-post-maria-reconstruction
“This represents the World Bank’s highest ever financing for Dominica and is part of a larger US$115 million package of support. that includes financing of US$65 million in concessional terms and US$50 million in grant financing from the International Development Association’s (IDA) Crisis Response Window.”
And this: http://documents.worldbank.org/curated/en/799351523844037096/pdf/Dominica-Housing-project-appraisal-document-pad-P166537-04042018-04042018.pdf
Which clearly states that the grant is 20 Million USD and 10 million USD loan.
The internet is amazing!
