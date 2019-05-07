Dominica to get technical assistance from World Bank for international airport says Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that the government hopes to access technical assistance from the World Bank in its plans to construct an international airport in Dominica.

“Clean and cheaper energy is also an important factor in our plans for an International Airport,” Skerrit stated during a recent signing ceremony between Dominica and the World Bank for the financing of the Geothermal Development Project.

He continued, “We are moving full steam ahead with these plans.”

The prime minister said the World Bank has had field missions here in Dominica in the hope of designing a project geared at improvement and resilience in air transportation.

“Central to this project we hope will be the possibility of accessing the technical capacity that government requires to manage, administer and implement the International Airport Project,” he stated.

He went on to say that the World Bank can provide access to that capacity and that his government was looking forward to engage this project in the very short term.

“In our discussion this morning [Friday may 3rd] that issue of air access was discussed with the World Bank and the World Bank has indicated their willingness to provide us with this technical advice, not only on the processes involved in the construction of the International Airport but addressing some observations at both the Douglas-Charles Airport and the Canefield Airport to allow us to be more technologically advanced,” Skerrit explained.