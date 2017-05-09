Joni Durand, a member of Nature Isle Toastmasters Club (NITC), will represent Dominica at the District 81 Toastmasters Impromptu Speech Contest to be held in Barbados from May 19 – 21, 2017.

District 81 comprises 25 territories from Haiti in the north to Guyana in the south, with representation from the French, Spanish, Dutch and English Caribbean.

Toastmaster Durand earned the opportunity to represent Dominica Toastmasters at the regional competition after beating fellow Toastmasters Charles Louis from from NITC and Dani Burton of Northern District Toastmasters Club (NDTC), in the final of the Toastmasters National Table Topic Contest. Table Topics is a long-standing Toastmasters tradition intended to help members develop their ability to organize their thoughts quickly and develop confidence.

The event was held on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the recently refurbished conference room of the Central Cooperative Credit Union in Portsmouth.

At the contest, which was facilitated by the current Area Director and Contest Chair, Toastmaster Brenton Hilaire, contestants delivered a one-to two-minute speech on an impromptu question.

“This was indeed an incredible and humbling experience,” Toastmaster Durand said of his victory adding, “I look forward to representing my club and country at the next competition in Barbados.” He encouraged those “interested in toastmasters and what we do, that this is the time to join.”

Second place winner was Dani Burton from NDTC.

There are two Toastmasters clubs in Dominica at present, the NITC which is located in Roseau and the NDTC located in Portsmouth.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., the organization’s membership exceeds 345,000 in more than 15,900 clubs in 142 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.