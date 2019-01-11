Dominica has agreed to recognise the legitimacy of Nicolas Maduro’s new term as president of Venezuela at a vote taken during a meeting on Thursday of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS).

Maduro was sworn in Thursday for a second term as Venezuela’s president, despite international criticism that his re-election is illegitimate.

The May 2018 polls, which Maduro said he won, were marred by an opposition boycott and vote-rigging claims.

The European Union (EU) has said it will not recognise Maduro’s presidency.

Earlier this week, Venezuelan Supreme Court judge, Christian Zerpa, fled to the US in protest over Maduro winning the second term, arguing that the election was not free and fair.

The OAS resolution not to recognize Maduro’s second term was presented by Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, the United States, Paraguay and Peru.

It was approved by 19 votes in favour, six against and eight absentions.

The matter had the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) split in its position on the Maduro Administration.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines led a group consisting of Suriname and Dominica, which voted against the resolution.

Jamaica, St. Lucia, The Bahamas, Haiti and Guyana voted for it.

St. Kitts, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Belize and Grenada abstained.