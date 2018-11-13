Manufacturers of furniture in Dominica are hoping to explore ways in collaborating and working together with their Saint Lucian counterparts in the production of furniture.

Dominica’s Manufacturing Sector received a severe blow from the ravages of Hurricane Maria which affect the island last year September.

Last week, four wooden furniture manufacturers and one mattress manufacturer, visited the island on a trip organized by the Saint Lucia Trade Export Promotion Agency (TEPA) to explore ways of collaborating and working together with Dominican stakeholders.

President of the Dominica Manufacturing Association (DMA), Severin McKenzie, said the visit was necessary in order to learn from Saint Lucian Manufacturers.

“We thought that it was necessary that we could look at our counterparts in Saint Lucia with the intention to showcase what they are doing in Saint Lucia,” he said.

McKenzie said with the demand for timber furniture and with the limitations that manufacturers have with their manpower to produce, “we thought that it was a good idea that we invite those furniture manufacturers from Saint Lucia.”

The Dominican manufacturers hope that it will be a collaborative event and that local manufacturers will see what the Saint Lucians are doing and see, “what we can do in meeting the demand of giving people proper furniture.”

The event was held at the OECS Office in Roseau and all Dominicans were invited to come in and take advantage of the opportunity.

The visit to Dominica was organized by TEPA in collaboration with the DMA.