Dominican, Daryl Aaron, has been appointed general manager of the newly opened Bay Gardens Marina Haven hotel in St. Lucia.

Aaron is an experienced Caribbean hotelier who has worked across the Caribbean in a variety of hospitality management positions. She joins the leadership team of Bay Gardens Resorts, which expanded its portfolio to four hotels with the acquisition of the property, located within close proximity to Rodney Bay Marina.

Bay Gardens Marina Haven opened in mid-July following a soft renovation and staff training to align service delivery at the property with Bay Gardens’ award-winning standards. Located in St. Lucia’s Rodney Bay area, Bay Gardens Resorts also includes three Green Globe-certified hotels: Bay Gardens Inn, Bay Gardens Hotel and Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa.

Aaron, who was educated and trained in London, Trinidad, St. Lucia and her native Dominica, holds two decades of hospitality experience and has worked at Chaguaramas Hotel & Convention Centre, and Paria Suites & Conference Center in Trinidad; as well as Castaways Beach Hotel, Rosalie Bay Resort, and Anchorage Hotel, Whale Watch & Dive Centre in Dominica.

A former executive member of the Dominica Hotel & Tourism Association, Aaron said the hotel is a great location for groups, including weddings, anniversary celebrations and meetings. “We are also right across from the marina, with numerous restaurants and bars, where you can have a diverse St. Lucian food and beverage experience,” she said, noting that the hotel serves many yachties, who “after being on a boat for an entire week or two, look forward to a nice hot shower, comfortable bed and a good St. Lucian meal.”

The hotel, which has a nautical theme, has been receiving positive reviews during the first few weeks of operations. Writing on TripAdvisor, a New Jersey guest conveyed: “My family stayed at the hotel for four nights over the weekend. The management and staff were excellent – very professional, welcoming, friendly, and helpful. The amenities were all quite good. Breakfast was excellent with varied Caribbean healthy choices every day. We got passes to the Splash Water Park which was a fun experience and more challenging than it looks. Overall, a satisfying stay. Will definitely stay there again.”

Bay Gardens Marina Haven is within a five-minute drive of Bay Gardens Inn and Bay Gardens Hotel and 10 minutes from the Beach Resort. Marina Haven guests enjoy the full benefits of a Bay Gardens experience, including six complimentary one-hour passes to Splash Island Water Park, the use of beach chairs, the ability to charge consumption across properties to their rooms, and free non-motorized water sports. Complimentary shuttle service is provided between all Bay Gardens Resorts facilities.

Bay Gardens Resorts is a group of locally owned and operated award-winning hotels all located within, or near, Rodney Bay Village, St. Lucia’s entertainment capital. All four of Bay Gardens Resorts’ properties – Bay Gardens Inn, Bay Gardens Hotel, Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa and Bay Gardens Marina Haven – are close to more than 40 restaurants, entertainment venues, duty-free shopping malls, Treasure Bay Casino and Rodney Bay Marina. All properties offer comfortable accommodations, traditional Caribbean cuisine, and warm Caribbean service and hospitality. Bay Gardens’ Splash Island Water Park, the first open water sports park in the nation, is a popular attraction off St. Lucia’s Reduit Beach.