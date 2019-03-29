Prolific Dominican author launches two books

Accomplished Dominican author and jurist, Dr. Irving Andre is scheduled to launch two books this evening, Friday, 29 March, 2019 at the UWI Auditorium from 6:30 p.m.

The books are titled: “The Rise and Fall of Patrick John” and “A Century of Dominican Judges and Magistrates.”

In an interview with DNO about the launch this evening, Dr. Andre said “in terms of the book on Patrick John, Patrick John was Dominica’s first prime minister and I think it is important to have some history of the lives and times of Dominica’s first prime Minister, it is important to have a detailed examination of the events of the 60s, 70s and 1980s. It is important that Dominicans be informed of that history for obvious reasons.”

About the book on judges and magistrates, Justice Andre stated “many Dominicans are unaware of the number of distinguished jurists that Dominica has produced over the last century and I was in a position where I could’ve gotten the information required to document that history.”

Dr. Andre says the book on judges and magistrates is very timely because there are a lot of concerns about law and order in Dominica and he believes that if Dominicans are informed of that distinguished history then it makes it easier for them to not be aspired to violence.

The author, who resides in Canada, is a judge in the Ontario Court of Justice in that country. He has written several books about important people and events in Dominica. Some of his publications include Edward Oliver Leblanc and The Struggle to Transform Dominica, H.E Franklyn Baron, In Search of Eden (co-authored with Gabriel Christian) and Distant Voices.