Dominican journalist, Allison Kentish, who works in St. Lucia, has been featured as journalist of the month by the International Journalists’ Network (IJNet)

IJNet is an online service that provides information on a wide range of training opportunities to a global network of journalists and media development organizations.

Each month, IJNet features an international journalist who exemplifies the profession and has used the site to further his or her career.

In an article on its website, IJNet stated that Kentish had spent the last weekend in September covering the funeral service for Botham Jean, a St. Lucian man who was killed in his home in Dallas, Texas by a police officer.

“That put St. Lucia on the international map, but not for the best reasons,” said Kentish. “You’re human before you’re a journalist, and sometimes the story crushes you,” the article stated.

Born and raised in Dominica, Kentish moved to St. Lucia for college, where she studied criminal justice as an undergraduate. However, her true interest was in storytelling. When she was younger, she would sit in front of the television after school to watch CNN news anchor Bobbie Battista, relishing the way Battista made her viewers feel like she was speaking directly to them.

