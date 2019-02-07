Dominican national Gerald Darroux, who is on drug related charges in Antigua and Barbuda, is among three men who were denied bail on Wednesday.

Darroux, who lives in Golden Grove New Extension and Glenroy Pierre, a Vincentian national living in Falmouth Harbour, appeared before the magistrate who denied them bail since they were considered flight risks.

May 8 has been set as the committal date when the two latest accused drug traffickers are to return to court before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards in the All Saint’s Magistrate’s Court.

Darroux and Pierre are both fishermen.

The Office of National Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy (ONDCP) charged the duo on Tuesday in connection with the recent seizure of $1, 876,000 worth of compressed cannabis which weighed 469 pounds.

Their arrest brought the total number of men accused in the case to four.

The other two are Godfrey King of Green Hill, Liberta and Sydney Norville of Marble Hill who were taken to court on January 28, 2019 and were also denied bail because they were deemed flight risks.

They are all facing allegations of possession of cannabis, intent to transfer it to others, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and drug trafficking.

Last week, the ONDCP issued a wanted bulletin for Darroux and Pierre after the agency intercepted a black Toyota van in Falmouth on January 24, 2019 which was being used to transport the compressed cannabis.

Then, on Tuesday, the law enforcement agency announced that, Darroux “presented himself on 4th February, 2019 to the ONDCP along with his attorney”, while Pierre “also presented himself to the ONDCP on 5th February, 2019”.