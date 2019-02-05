A Dominican national is among two individuals who were charged on Tuesday in connection with one of the biggest drug busts in Antigua and Barbuda.

The Office of the National Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy (ONDCP) said Gerald Darroux, a Dominican national living in Golden Grove New Extension, presented himself to their office on Monday along with his attorney.

He was wanted for questioning in connection with the recent seizure of one point eight million dollars’ worth of compressed cannabis.

Darroux and Glenroy Pierre, a Vincentian national, are jointly charged with Possession of Cannabis, Possession with Intent to Transfer, Being Concerned in the Supply of Cannabis and Drug Trafficking.

They are expected to make a court appearance to answer to the charges on Wednesday, February 6th 2019.

Last week, the ONDCP issued a wanted bulletin for the duo, and appealed to the public for help in finding them.

A third man is also said to be facing charges for the trafficking of the substance.

The ONDCP allegedly intercepted a Noah Van carrying 450 pounds of marijuana in Falmouth on January the 24th.