Dominican charged with unlawful possesion of ammunition in BarbadosBarbados Today - Monday, April 17th, 2017 at 6:04 PM
A 62-year-old Dominican, Pat Thomas, has been arrested and charged for unlawful possession of 128 rounds of ammunition in Barbados.
Online news publication, Barbados Today, stated that on Thursday April 13th 2017, Thomas had been searched by custom officers at the Grantley Adams International Airport after he stepped off a flight from the United States.
The report said that the ammunition was hidden in two pairs of socks.
2 Comments
What a dumb donkey [old donkey to butt ] no common sense, where is the weapon ?.
They should jail the idiot.What sort of example are you sir?? At 62years?? A murderer or an accomplice?..Why complicate a country like Dominica, that is already steeped in its own mess!TO THE BAJAN AUTHORITIES,,,,Jail his butt!!