Dominican earns Juris Doctor degree in the USDominica News Online - Friday, June 2nd, 2017 at 8:00 AM
Dominican, Jade Valmond, has successfully completed her legal studies in the United States of America, graduating with a Doctorate of Jurisprudence (JD) from the John Marshall Law School, in Atlanta, Georgia.
The JD is a professionally recognized law degree that is offered at the postgraduate level in the US and other countries such as Canada and Australia.
Valmond, who is 26, began her legal studies in August 2014 and completed her JD on May 20, 2017, earning a distinction for pro bono service upon graduating.
Prior to pursuing her law degree, she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, in December 2012.
Valmond said that she pursued a BS in Psychology, “in order to help me understand human motivation and perception; a skill that would prove useful in the practice of criminal law.”
While at law school, she became certified as a mediator; assisted immigrants in filing for their citizenship pro bono with an Immigration Law Society and worked with the City of Atlanta’s Public Defender’s Office as legal intern for a year and a half representing indigent clients in court under the Georgia Student Practice Act.
The Georgia Student Practice Act is a Georgia law that permits upper level law students to take an oath before the Court and God, and engage in the practice of law under the license of a barred attorney. Students sworn in under this act are held to the same standard as attorneys already in practice and are expected to exercise due care in client representation.
According to Valmond, throughout her JD and legal experience, she has focused on criminal defense.
“In the past year and a half, I have worked on cases and represented clients both in custody (jail) and out, for charges ranging from drug possession and prostitution, to vagrancy and driving under the influence,” she stated.
“My pro bono service throughout the course of my law school career, mostly with the Public Defender’s Office, earned me a pro bono distinction upon graduating, an accolade only shared by 16 other students in the 150 graduating class,” Valmond revealed.
The young law graduate is currently preparing for the two-day Georgia Bar Exam which will be held at the end of July.
“After passing the Bar Exam, I intend to continue to represent indigent clients who are unable to pay for legal services but are in need of advocates to be their voice. My ultimate goal is their rehabilitation,” Valmond declared.
19 Comments
Magnificent news! All of us should be proud of you and all the other hardworking Dominicans out there! This is a remarkable achievement, young lady! You deserve continued support and love. Cheers and good luck on the Bar Exam!
Jade, make some money first nah to pay off your school expenses .
I remember watching a program on well meaning lawyers who worked mostly on legal aid cases. I admired their conviction for helping people get at least some representation, but they also ate PBJ for dinner, because that is all they could afford.
shame on you.
This is what’s wrong with humanity and society.
the key thing here is that they ate. ALL MUST EAT – some shall, should, could etc. We need to change our money first mindset. God will take care of her
in life, we must always choose the right path. Money is the root of all evil but some people are ruled by basic human decency and empathy. the less fortunate need the most help
kudos to her for trying to make a difference instead of choosing
Congrats Jade!!!
Jade, congratulations and welcome to this wonderful profession. Although it seems that criminal defense is your passion, I hope you would entertain the possibility of joining my office (Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office) here in Chicago to gain some prosecutorial experience while you wait for your Bar results. I can be reached at [email protected] or 312-603-1864 if you’d like to discuss. Blessings on the Bar!!
Congratulations Jade.
Where the negative persons in the Diaspora to speak when good deeds are indeed done. Where are you all? The Ismael\’s St Jean, the Dominican Diaspora? Where are you all? Only the ones that are negative you comment on? Where are you all when something nice happens? you all go moo moo.
Again Miss Jade congratulations and all of Jehovah\’s blessings over you. May you excel better and better. Lovely Jade!
At lease she worked toward her DOCTORATE for many years and today we are all proud of her, but what happened to the one who paid for their doctorate title why don’t you ask what is the difference, man go rest your yourself by the sea side and inhale the sea breeze clear your mind because you’ll stay down there and think you know what those in the diaspora a thinking or doing because of fake information from those in office.
Congratulations Jade.
I see that all the time. What if I had to display my Children’s achievements? Just give God thanks for His blessings and move on man. Everybody wants to display a diploma/degree; for what? Only in Dominica.
You are arsenic. We are proud of her and her accomplishments. We’d be proud of ur kids too. But u need not drop ur poison in our water. I guess is perhaps because u can’t put the usual diabolical spin which serves us no good.
I would like to congratulate your Children’s achievements too. We must all remain humble but we must also rejoice in each other’s successes. I could well be an added boost to her perseverance to succeed to the benefit of humanity. I would like to know of your children’s achievements because they may have skills that could well be of benefit to someone just praying that such a person would come by. while degrees are obtained everyday, let us give our compatriots all the support for hard work and jobs well done.
This young lady has worked for her degree, unlike some and we should give her our best wishes if only as an encouragement to others to do likewise and persevere. This is a great achievement and reason for rejoicing. Positive news is scarce enough already.
Admin what was wrong with the comment I wrote in response to the comments “done&done” wrote which is still on your site?
Sometimes I think the administration, or whoever clears peoples submission are bias! In commenting, there must be variables! Everybody can’t simply say congratulation: and that is one of the problems with Dominica, one person leads by talking some crap, it becomes a rule and all else follows!
There must be people different, with different thoughts and thinking!
In a democracy everyone have the right to express themselves in an appropriate way, just because someone do not like the opinions of another should not be cause for censorship! Common man; communism no longer exists! If I come on your site with profanities, and making unfounded comments about people who you could be held liable for a law suite, I could understand the censorship. But in this case, I think some of the comments you censor is simply prejudicial.
Congratulations. Fantastic academic accomplishment. Please continue to make yourself, family and countrymen proud.
Proud of my past student. CHS girls rock. They continue to excel in all areas. Way to go Jade…woop woop
Congrats jade
Jade we are proud of you the sky is indeed the limit. Once again congratulations my niece
CONGRATS. Here is yet another wonderful Dominican with great achievement. Keep the Candles burning. Keep the success coming and let the gift go on to humanity. Success and well-wishes for a brighter future.
I like this girl. Very positive attitude. Congratulations. Keep up the good work