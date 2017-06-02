Dominican, Jade Valmond, has successfully completed her legal studies in the United States of America, graduating with a Doctorate of Jurisprudence (JD) from the John Marshall Law School, in Atlanta, Georgia.

The JD is a professionally recognized law degree that is offered at the postgraduate level in the US and other countries such as Canada and Australia.

Valmond, who is 26, began her legal studies in August 2014 and completed her JD on May 20, 2017, earning a distinction for pro bono service upon graduating.

Prior to pursuing her law degree, she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, in December 2012.

Valmond said that she pursued a BS in Psychology, “in order to help me understand human motivation and perception; a skill that would prove useful in the practice of criminal law.”

While at law school, she became certified as a mediator; assisted immigrants in filing for their citizenship pro bono with an Immigration Law Society and worked with the City of Atlanta’s Public Defender’s Office as legal intern for a year and a half representing indigent clients in court under the Georgia Student Practice Act.

The Georgia Student Practice Act is a Georgia law that permits upper level law students to take an oath before the Court and God, and engage in the practice of law under the license of a barred attorney. Students sworn in under this act are held to the same standard as attorneys already in practice and are expected to exercise due care in client representation.

According to Valmond, throughout her JD and legal experience, she has focused on criminal defense.

“In the past year and a half, I have worked on cases and represented clients both in custody (jail) and out, for charges ranging from drug possession and prostitution, to vagrancy and driving under the influence,” she stated.

“My pro bono service throughout the course of my law school career, mostly with the Public Defender’s Office, earned me a pro bono distinction upon graduating, an accolade only shared by 16 other students in the 150 graduating class,” Valmond revealed.

The young law graduate is currently preparing for the two-day Georgia Bar Exam which will be held at the end of July.

“After passing the Bar Exam, I intend to continue to represent indigent clients who are unable to pay for legal services but are in need of advocates to be their voice. My ultimate goal is their rehabilitation,” Valmond declared.