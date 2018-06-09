Dominican earns PhD in chemistryDominica News Online - Saturday, June 9th, 2018 at 9:25 PM
Dominican, Juliette Joan Commodore-Botoklo, has earned a doctorate in Chemistry at the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa and in the process has become only the fourth black female in her department to do so. A Caribbean student was the first to attain that accomplishment in 2013.
Commodore-Botoklo, following a teaching stint at the Wesley High School from 1997 – 2002, obtained two Bachelor of Science degrees: one in chemistry and the other in biology from Midwestern State University. She then taught Chemistry for four years (2007-2011) at the Fort Worth Independent School District before entering the Doctor of Philosophy in Chemistry programme at the University of Alabama.
Commodore-Botoklo’s doctoral journey started in 2011 and ended in 2018. She revealed that she was supposed to defend in 2017 but Hurricane Maria stalled that plan.
With a PhD in analytical chemistry with a focus on mass spectronomy, Commodore-Botoklo plans to seek employment in industry for method development involving new and more modern mass spectrometers. Her long term goal is to set up a forensics department in Dominica “to serve not only our island, but other islands also lacking these facilities.”
Commodore-Botoklo is the daughter of Jones and Ursula Commodore of Pottersville. She is married to Senyo Botoklo from Togo, Africa and the couple has a son.
