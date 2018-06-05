Dominican embroiled in port controversy in AntiguaDominica News Online - Tuesday, June 5th, 2018 at 7:46 AM
Dominican, Darwin Telemaque, is at the centre of a port controversy in Antigua.
Telemaque, who is the manager of the Antigua Port Authority, was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with an employee by the name of Armin Henry on Friday 1st June.
The port worker claims that Telemaque attempted to physically remove him from the port and responded by filing a police report on Telemaque. It is alleged that Telemaque accused him of riling up the port workers towards strike action.
Telemaque would not comment directly on the incident citing that it was now a Human Resource/Union matter and a police report had been filed. However, he did quote the Antigua Port Authority act which states, “Any authorised employee who has been given authority under the provisions of this Act or any regulations made thereunder to maintain order upon any premises of the Authority, or in any harbour, ship or vehicle used by or for the purposes of the Authority, shall, in the performance of such duty have all the powers, rights, privileges, and protection of a member of the Police Force.”
Following the incident, 35 port workers reportedly marched off to Antiguan Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s office to air their grievances concerning back pay owed to them.
In response, the Prime Minister admonished the workers to follow the chain of command and indicated that a professional will be hired to oversee the establishment of a better relationship between the Port’s managements and workers.
During Telemaque’s management, the Antigua Port Authority has been voted best port in the Caribbean for the last two years by the Port Management Association of the Caribbean (PMAC).
