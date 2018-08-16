Dominican family ordered to leave MartiniqueDominica News Online - Thursday, August 16th, 2018 at 8:19 AM
French authorities have given a nine-member family of Dominica until today to leave Martinique.
According to reports from the neighboring island, the family – seven children and their parents – could be evicted if they refuse to leave.
Martinique 1ere, a media company in the French Department, said the family took refuge one year ago at a relative’s house in Prêcheur following the passage of Hurricane Maria that destroyed their island.
According to the report, the family has been unable to obtain a residence permit.
The Mayor, Marcellin Nadeau, is reportedly opposed to this expulsion, citing the historical links of the town with its neighbours from Dominica.
The report says that remedies are still possible but for now, the family must leave Martinique on Thursday.
In 2014, Martinique became an associate member of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).
In November 2013, the Regional Assembly voted unanimously in favour of the island’s membership of the OECS.
Since then, the OECS Commission has effectively been treating Martinique as an Associate Member.
17 Comments
They should come back home. He would get something to do instead of the people from the other islands.
And i hope the government in Dominica help these family when they return
Home sweet home, but I wish they could stay for the kids to learn the language.
All they have to do is try Gwada, then Antigua, Then the UK, Then Canada, Then the US, Then alaska, and anywhere else Dominicans like to run and hide
That they need to do all DieAspoorer, watch them come DA and start to eat each other over resources but seriously I feel sorry for this couple seems like they just go up there hoping for better oppertunity
To date we still do not know how many people left Dominica after Maria.The authorities have not given us even an estimate.Even before Maria,people were leaving in large numbers because things are bad Bad governance,high unemployment,the failure to stimulate the economy,wastage,begging,.etc…This is a badly governed country.Much more can be done to keep our people home,but in the DLP everyone is visionless.
Where The Wicked Rule the People MOURN
This DLP is a Wicked and Evil Party
Its time to come back. Its more than time. If your house was destroyed you will get help from the govt with materials and building.
why post those people picture so,i dont like that they deserve their privacy…Nonsense!
lady hush. How can a public matter suddenly become private. Get away from your small mindedness
U kno Da woman like their privacy In private you have to see them
If Dominica was so nice like those false fantasy images that Skeritt is painting in the minds of unsuspecting individuals this family would not want to stay in a foreign land. If this administration had made great recovery like his faithful stupid supporters are saying there would be no fear of migrants returning home. People don’t want to admit it but most migrants run away not because they’re simply looking for a new adventure but because they want to escape Dominica’s poverty. They sense that if they stay here they will mal-travay. Funny how possie people shouting labor but not one road between coulibistrie and Portsmouth that fix since Erika
come at y’all home the government will build something for all you
Come on a year later these people should return Dominica.
The Dominica government is putting themselves out to assist many people come put your name on that list instead of being a burden to your family overseas (they may not say it to you directly, but I can imagine the strain on them). This is shameful though, 7 children, not 1, not 2 and you are sitting on your family account. If you cant get residency I assume you are not working, come on man for the past 365 days an added 9 mouths to feed you got to have a conscience. If life that sweet at the rate you guys are going populating the place, you may just sit back and increase the number to 12 soon.
No problem here. Come back in all you country simple as that.
Hmmm what do I say. The father should come home and find a job, lots of construction going on now. However if they are expelled it would be just to remove Martinique from the OECS plain and simple you cant eat your cake and have it. This is why we did not want them to join in the first place.
Something strange in the neighborhood! DNO I don’t remember starting my post with the first sentence “Hmmm what do I say” Here have jumbie man
How many Martinique people that living in DA?