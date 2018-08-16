French authorities have given a nine-member family of Dominica until today to leave Martinique.

According to reports from the neighboring island, the family – seven children and their parents – could be evicted if they refuse to leave.

Martinique 1ere, a media company in the French Department, said the family took refuge one year ago at a relative’s house in Prêcheur following the passage of Hurricane Maria that destroyed their island.

According to the report, the family has been unable to obtain a residence permit.

The Mayor, Marcellin Nadeau, is reportedly opposed to this expulsion, citing the historical links of the town with its neighbours from Dominica.

The report says that remedies are still possible but for now, the family must leave Martinique on Thursday.

In 2014, Martinique became an associate member of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

In November 2013, the Regional Assembly voted unanimously in favour of the island’s membership of the OECS.

Since then, the OECS Commission has effectively been treating Martinique as an Associate Member.