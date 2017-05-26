Dominican, Nisha Durand, has received a Ph.D in Biomedical Sciences; Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, from the Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences in Rochester, Minnesota.

Durand, who is from the village of Salisbury, is an alumnus of the Convent High School and Dominica State College.

She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Human Biology (summa cum laude honors) and Minor in Chemistry from Chadron State College, Chadron, Nebraska.

She began her graduate training in July of 2012 in the Department of Cancer Biology at Mayo Clinic’s campus in Jacksonville, Florida where she examined the role of kinases in cell signaling and cell adhesion.

While in graduate school, Nisha published several scientific manuscripts, and presented the findings of her dissertation at regional and international scientific conferences.

Currently, she is a Research Fellow in the Department of Regenerative Medicine at Mayo, working in a Human Cell Therapy Lab where cell therapies are developed for patients with a broad range of ailments.