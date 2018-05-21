Gail Sharplis of Vieille Case has graduated with a Master’s degree in Adult and Higher Education with a perfect 4.0 GPA from the University of Oklahoma, a public research university located in Norman, Oklahoma.

The ceremony took place earlier this month.

Sharplis is the only Dominican who has been attending the University of Oklahoma for the past year.

In May 2013, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Grambling State University with a 4.0 GPA as well.

Sharplis taught at the Dominica State College for three years prior to leaving to pursue her graduate degree.

She says she’s passionate about teaching and will continue to steer in that direction in the foreseeable future.