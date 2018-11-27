Dominican, Dafrica Thomas, was voted in the top five who have made it to the final round of the Caribbean Wellness Ambassador Challenge and now needs your vote to win.

As part of the programme of activities for the Caribbean Year of Wellness & Rejuvenation, the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has been featuring people who drive the wellness programmes in CTO member countries. These wellness ambassadors perform extraordinary functions to promote wellness among residents and visitors alike.

Caribbean people are being asked to vote for their favourite ambassador as the Caribbean Wellness Ambassador of The Year.

The first round of voting has taken place and the top five vote-getters, including Dafrica Thomas from Dominica, moved on to the second round, where voting began Monday 26 November and will continue until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on Sunday 2 December.

The ambassador receiving the highest number of votes in this round will be named the CTO’s Caribbean Wellness Ambassador of the Year and will receive a trip to Grenada compliments of the Grenada Tourism Authority.

You will be allowed to vote only once and for one ambassador only, per voting round.